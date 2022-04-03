Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 986,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,681. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

PHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ING Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

