Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.55.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 26,067,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,420,265. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.16. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.22.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

