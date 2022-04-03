Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $7.45. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 19,155 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,967 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

