Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 951,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,035.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $144,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,817. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

