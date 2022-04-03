Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($111.40).

KRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($143.96) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($132.97) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Krones stock opened at €74.95 ($82.36) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. Krones has a twelve month low of €67.50 ($74.18) and a twelve month high of €99.60 ($109.45).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

