L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $252.73.

NYSE:LHX traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.17. 854,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.82 and a 200 day moving average of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

