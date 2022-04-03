Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Sells $652,871.16 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:LH opened at $263.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $281.72. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

