Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Ladder Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 583,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,643. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.78%.

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 350,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

