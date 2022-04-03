Lake Street Capital Lowers UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) to Hold

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

Get UpHealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPH opened at $1.18 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in UpHealth in the third quarter worth $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UpHealth (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UpHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UpHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.