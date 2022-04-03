Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.00

Lakehouse plc (LON:LAKE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46). Lakehouse shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46), with a volume of 33,213 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.
Lakehouse Company Profile (LON:LAKE)
Recommended Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Lakehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.