Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 219,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,842. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lakeland Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.