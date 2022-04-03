Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 247,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $76.20. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock worth $5,719,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.