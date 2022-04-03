Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.11.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 372,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,476. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $236.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.27. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,216.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock worth $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lantronix by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.