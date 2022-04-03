LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €133.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €133.30 ($146.48) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($170.33) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.65 ($153.46).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €104.70 ($115.05) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($108.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €120.24.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

