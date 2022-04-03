Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of LEG traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,053. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $54,747,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,071,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,169,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

