Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRVF opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. Legrand has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $117.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand ( OTCMKTS:LGRVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Legrand will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

