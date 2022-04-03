LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.44.

Get LendingTree alerts:

TREE opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.50. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.