Lethean Hits Market Cap of $484,604.02 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $484,604.02 and $24.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.79 or 0.07579111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00276406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00811645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00100633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00467008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00387415 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

