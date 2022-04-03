Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Guggenheim currently has a $33.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEVI. TheStreet cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 1,388,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,320. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $1,307,469. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.