LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. William Blair lowered shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.30.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 913,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 762.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LHC Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

