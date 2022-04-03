Liberum Capital Increases Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Price Target to GBX 650

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 650 ($8.51) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 597.50 ($7.83).

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 506.50 ($6.63) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 540.93. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($8.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman sold 227,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £1,126,004.32 ($1,474,986.01). Also, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £18,547.02 ($24,295.28).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

