Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LTH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

LTH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.57. 324,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

About Life Time Group

