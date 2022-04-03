LifePro Asset Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $790,585,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.79. 12,085,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,461,346. The firm has a market cap of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $97.62 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

