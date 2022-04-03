Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.91 on Friday. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 256,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 33.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

