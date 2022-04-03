Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

Limoneira has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $186,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

About Limoneira (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.