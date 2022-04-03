Lindsay (LNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 5th. Analysts expect Lindsay to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lindsay to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LNN opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.54. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lindsay by 92.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Lindsay by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lindsay by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lindsay by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

