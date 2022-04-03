LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RAMP traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 428,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,903. LiveRamp has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.16.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
