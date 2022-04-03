Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

LYG traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,519,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214,565. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 17.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

