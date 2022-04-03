Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $98.76

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.76 and traded as high as C$112.77. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$110.88, with a volume of 422,103 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on L. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.30.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$36.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$104.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$98.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.69%.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 16,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$1,666,054.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,636 shares in the company, valued at C$18,158,203.13. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total transaction of C$1,106,098.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.