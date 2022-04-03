LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 7% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $889,810.69 and approximately $1,591.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00303089 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004558 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.25 or 0.01408291 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,182,390 coins and its circulating supply is 49,969,613 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

