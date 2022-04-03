Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,915. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.57.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

