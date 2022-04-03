Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 1,216,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,407. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $370,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

