LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Gap Up to $21.84

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.84, but opened at $22.99. LSB Industries shares last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 14,190 shares.

LXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 110.90% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $190.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066,005 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

