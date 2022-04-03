LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

LSI Industries stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

