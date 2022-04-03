LSV Asset Management Buys 32,100 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN opened at $98.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

