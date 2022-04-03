LSV Asset Management Has $10.52 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 453,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

