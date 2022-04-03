LSV Asset Management Sells 10,100 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,440,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 419,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 219.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 159,311 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Matthews International by 32.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 33,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

