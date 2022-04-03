LSV Asset Management Sells 260,853 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,853 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.78% of OSI Systems worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $85.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.30. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

