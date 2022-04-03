Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LCID. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 33.80.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 24.55 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

