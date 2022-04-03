Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.96. Lufax shares last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 361,216 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

