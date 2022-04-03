Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.66 and its 200-day moving average is $380.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.28.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.