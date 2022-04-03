Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $507.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $438.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

LULU opened at $367.44 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $278.00 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

