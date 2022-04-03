Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LVLU. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 702,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,137. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

