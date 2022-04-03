Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.56 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a current ratio of 21.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $1,972,150 and have sold 463,105 shares worth $6,594,392. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

