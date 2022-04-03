Lynne Duquemin Buys 9,475 Shares of India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) Stock

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating) insider Lynne Duquemin bought 9,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £10,043.50 ($13,156.27).

On Monday, March 28th, Lynne Duquemin bought 9,650 shares of India Capital Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £10,036 ($13,146.45).

IGC stock opened at GBX 106.75 ($1.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 117.83. The stock has a market cap of £103.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.06. India Capital Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 87.66 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 134 ($1.76).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a report on Friday, December 17th.

India Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

