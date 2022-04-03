M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.86

Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.86 and last traded at $44.30, with a volume of 3786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.50 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth $3,500,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

