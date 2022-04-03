MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.83.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 372,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,938. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $231,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,013 shares of company stock worth $1,276,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,517,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after acquiring an additional 314,463 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 637,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after acquiring an additional 287,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.