Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. 9,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,011. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 84.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

