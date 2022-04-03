Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 84.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

