Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

MGA stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

